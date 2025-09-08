The Plant Used In Your Hibiscus Tea Might Not Be The Flower You Think It Is

Hibiscus tea has been growing in popularity in recent years, thanks in part to published studies that tout its beneficial health properties, such as lowering blood pressure, reducing cholesterol and blood sugar, and helping to manage weight. Recipes abound for using as a tasty addition to non-alcoholic drinks and to add a beautiful color and welcome acidity to cocktails. However, there seems to be confusion among consumers when it comes to identifying the correct hibiscus plant that is used to make the infusion, especially as many commercial brands include an image of Hibiscus rosasinensis, a large tropical flower, on the packaging. In truth, that is not necessarily the plant that's contained in the product. Instead, the species of hibiscus widely used in tea is Hibiscus sabdariffa, better known by its common name, roselle.

Turns out, it's not the petals of Hibiscus rosasinensis which are used to make tea, but rather the bright red, fleshy calyxes of roselle flowers, which have been dehydrated. Although it seems some companies might use Hibiscus rosasinensis in their tea blends, most studies citing its health benefits are referring to roselle. Hibiscus rosasinensis, the typical hibiscus you see in gardens and the one many people in the U.S. think of when they hear the word, is a plant of Asian origin, cultivated in China as an ornamental.

Both belong to the Malvaceae family and the genus Hibiscus, the Latin word for mallow, but there are significant botanical differences between the two. This, of course, also reflects in their chemical composition, their flavor, and the potential health benefits they offer.