The Hazelnut Nespresso Pod That's Worth Adding To Your Coffee Rotation
Coffee pods have exploded in popularity, offering flavors that range from classic roasts to sweet, indulgent blends. With so many options, it can be tough to know which pods are truly worth adding to your stash. When our team ranked 13 Nespresso coffee pod flavors from worst to best, we knew flavored options might split opinions. Some taste artificial, others overly sweet, and it's rare for one to win over a group with different coffee preferences.
To create the ranking, we selected a mix of Nespresso's best-sellers and unique category offerings, tasting each one black (and with milk when recommended) to judge flavor, aroma, and how well it delivered on its description. That's why Nocciola — the hazelnut-flavored pod — stood out in the lineup. Its aroma was warm and creamy, reminiscent of freshly toasted hazelnuts, and the flavor delivered both black and with milk.
Unlike other flavored pods that can feel gimmicky, Nocciola balanced indulgence with smoothness, making it one of the most memorable pods on the list. Hazelnut has long been a favorite among coffee drinkers and remains one of the most popular flavors. Nocciola shows exactly why, proving that a flavored pod can live up to the hype and earn a permanent place in your Nespresso rotation.
Perfect pairings for your brew
Once you've brewed a cup of hazelnut coffee, the real fun begins with deciding what to enjoy alongside it. Coffee's complex aroma and flavor interact with both sweet and savory foods, shaping how we experience each bite and sip — and Nocciola is a standout choice for pairing. Its nutty, praline-like profile is surprisingly versatile, making it easy to match with a variety of flavors.
For sweet pairings, chocolate is a natural companion. A square of dark chocolate or a simple brownie sharpens the roasted notes in the coffee, creating a moment that feels almost like a mini dessert experience. Biscotti, especially almond or hazelnut varieties, are perfect for dunking, while a light Japanese castella sponge cake delivers a delicate, eggy flavor that complements the coffee without competing.
Savory options are equally appealing. French breads like fougasse or pain de Provence gain extra depth from Nocciola's biscuity undertones, especially when topped with a smear of butter. Heartier dishes like quiches or frittatas also pair beautifully, as the coffee's gentle acidity cuts through cheesy fillings, brightening every bite. Whether you lean sweet, savory, or somewhere in between, hazelnut coffee acts as a bridge, tying flavors together in a way plain black coffee rarely does. Nespresso's Nocciola pod makes that connection effortless, turning every sip into a culinary pairing adventure.