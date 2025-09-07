Cool Whip Used To Be Dairy-Free, But Now It's Not. Here's What Changed

Cool Whip was a non-dairy alternative to whipped cream when it hit the market in 1966. But in the years since, milk ingredients have been added to its recipe. The blue tub currently contains sodium caseinate, a milk protein derivative, as well as skim milk and light cream elements. The byproduct is used as a thickening agent that is added to foods to help emulsify textures.

The product was created by George Lorant and William Mitchell, the latter of whom previously worked as a food chemist for Pop Rocks. The two hoped to create a substance that could be manufactured easily and stored for long periods of time. At the time, it was frozen and needed to be defrosted before use.

After making its debut as a non-dairy product, Cool Whip, which can be used in many creative ways, now contains several other ingredients, in addition to its dairy components. Among them? Water, hydrogenated vegetable oils, corn syrup, high fructose corn syrup, beta carotene, and xanthan gum.