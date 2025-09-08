To Peel Or Not To Peel — Here's How You Should Prepare Cucumbers For Water

Cucumber water is a great way to make hydration more fun. It lacks the added sugars and chemicals of many drinks such as tea and soda, yet still gives you a pop of flavor that regular water lacks. They're also a great healthy option, as they add necessary nutrients like vitamin K, magnesium, and potassium to your diet. Making it is simple; just let sliced cucumbers and any other desired fresh ingredients sit and infuse in the water for a few hours. However, you might wonder whether or not you need to peel the cucumbers you slice up.

The short answer is: no. A sliced cucumber has plenty of surface area to infuse its flavor into the water even unpeeled, so peeling your cucumber will typically have no effect on the taste of the water. In fact, leaving the peel on is often recommended for cucumber-based recipes, including cucumber water, as many of the cucumber's valuable nutrients are found within it. Keeping the peels on your cucumbers gives you an even healthier, more nutritious water with a strong taste. Just be sure to clean the cucumber thoroughly before slicing it, as pesticides and dirt can linger on the peel and therefore get into your water if you don't remove them.