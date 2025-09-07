This One Ingredient Is All You Need To Seriously Enhance The Flavor Of Just About Any Soup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Simple as they are to make, and hearty when they're made just right, sometimes, the flavor of your soup just falls a bit flat. If you just so happen to have this secret ingredient handy, no matter what it is that's cooking on the stove — be it a hearty minestrone or a chicken noodle soup — you can fix its flavor in a pinch. It's called kombu, and it's one heck of an umami powerhouse.

Kombu is the catch-all term for certain types of edible kelp or seaweed rich in natural MSG — the same compound responsible for the umami flavor. East Asian kitchens have sworn by this flavor secret for over 1,200 years (possibly even as far back as 15,000 years ago), and honestly, it's time you got in on it too. Even the most boring, water-like soup gets a serious upgrade with just a hint of this umami magic.

So, how exactly do you use it? Well, you'll need to make what's called a kombu dashi, which is a soup stock that you can get when you "cook" a piece of kombu in hot water. Add the stock one tablespoon at a time into your soup until it tastes right (but the vibe's particularly sublime when you combine it as a base for Japanese-inspired dishes, like miso soup).