The Best-Tasting Grape Soda Is Also Good For Your Gut
Fruit-flavored sodas are a great way to add a sweet, carbonated kick to your day. One of the most common flavors for fruit soda is grape, and many brands have shared different takes on the classic. We tried and ranked 14 popular grape soda brands, from worst to best and determined the top pick to be Slice. Not only is Slice's grape soda delicious, but it's good for your gut health as well.
Our taster praised the flavor of Slice's grape soda, stating, "It's an extremely juicy can that captures everything there is to love about grape flavors without any of the artificiality or attempted dressing-up of some of the former brands." While the soda's profile might not be anything unique, that actually works in Slice's favor as each sip provides a simple and straightforward fruitiness. After all, a great grape soda doesn't need to taste like anything more than pure, sweet grapes.
Slice's grape soda also boasts prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics that promise to improve gut health. Recall that prebiotics promote the growth of good bacteria, which is helpful in supporting the function of the immune system. According to Slice's website, its "healthy sodas" can do anything from aiding digestion to boosting your mood. This means that in addition to tasting great, a sip of Slice's grape soda even has health benefits.
The history of Slice's healthy sodas
Slice was first unveiled in 1984 as a lemon-lime drink, but the brand soon released other flavors including orange, apple, and grape. The original brand was owned by PepsiCo and was meant to compete with 7-Up. While the brand and its packaging went through many revamps, it never found huge success. By the mid 2000s, PepsiCo ceased making the product, and it joined the ranks of forgotten vintage sodas.
In 2024, however, Slice was bought by Suja Life, and the sodas quickly returned to store shelves. The brand decided to focus on highlighting that its sodas contain "real ingredients" with "bold flavors" and "gut-friendly benefits." Slice claims that it has "kept the fizz, ditched the junk, and brought the fun." In fact, Slice's sodas are currently also far more health-oriented as they contain less than five grams of sugar with zero high fructose corn syrup, and the aforementioned beneficial probiotics. The brand playfully considers its beverages (grape soda, included) as a "healthy soda that tastes like it's bad for you."
With Slice's return being so recent, time will tell if the new-and-improved sodas find more success than its PepsiCo predecessor. However, our glowing review of the brand's grape flavor suggests it may have more sticking power thanks to its benefits that outranked even well-known probiotic soda brands like Olipop. So, pick up a can and taste for yourself!