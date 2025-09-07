The Best-Tasting Grape Soda Is Also Good For Your Gut

Fruit-flavored sodas are a great way to add a sweet, carbonated kick to your day. One of the most common flavors for fruit soda is grape, and many brands have shared different takes on the classic. We tried and ranked 14 popular grape soda brands, from worst to best and determined the top pick to be Slice. Not only is Slice's grape soda delicious, but it's good for your gut health as well.

Our taster praised the flavor of Slice's grape soda, stating, "It's an extremely juicy can that captures everything there is to love about grape flavors without any of the artificiality or attempted dressing-up of some of the former brands." While the soda's profile might not be anything unique, that actually works in Slice's favor as each sip provides a simple and straightforward fruitiness. After all, a great grape soda doesn't need to taste like anything more than pure, sweet grapes.

Slice's grape soda also boasts prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics that promise to improve gut health. Recall that prebiotics promote the growth of good bacteria, which is helpful in supporting the function of the immune system. According to Slice's website, its "healthy sodas" can do anything from aiding digestion to boosting your mood. This means that in addition to tasting great, a sip of Slice's grape soda even has health benefits.