This Gummy Bear Might Be The Spiciest Candy Ever Made
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Gummy bears are one of those candies that never seem to lose their appeal. The sweet and fruity jellies are loved by kids and adults alike. While many popular gummy bear brands exude innocence, other takes on this treat pack a ferocious flavor. Some are quite spicy, and those burning bears often lead to you trying to catch your breath instead of smiling with enjoyment.
At the top of the heat leaderboard is the Lil' Nitro Gummy Bear, currently favored as the spiciest gummy bear ever made. With its tiny size (less than 1oz), this bear boasts an astonishing 9 million Scoville Heat Units (SHU) of chili extract, making it roughly 900 times hotter than a jalapeño pepper. This hot-stuff candy is sold as part of the infamous "Lil' Nitro Challenge" — swallow it down fully‑chewed (that's right, no knocking it back whole) and endure the burn without relief for at least a minute.
Though small, this bear has an intense heat that's no joke. Thrill‑seekers report experiences of sweating, throat pain, nausea, and stomach cramps. On Reddit, one user described feeling like "severe discomfort in the throat ... hot flashes and sweating and maybe a little nausea" after trying it. Another commenter said the effort led to "severe stomach cramps and a tingly feeling over most of my body." This single gummy pack costs anywhere from $9 to $15 depending on retailer. With its extreme claims and reactions, it firmly holds its place way up in the spice hierarchy.
Hotter than the hottest chili
Rivaling Lil' Nitro is the Toe of Satan Lollipop. A candy shaped exactly like an evil-looking toe, it also boasts a 9 million-Scoville chili extract. If that is too much spice to handle, the Ghost Pepper Insane Heat Gummy gives a good sear at 1 million Scoville Heat Units.
Both Lil' Nitro and the Toe of Satan use an extract because there isn't a naturally-grown pepper in existence (yet) that reaches its level of heat. The hottest fresh chili in the world is the Carolina Reaper, which reaches an average of around 1.6 million SHU. This extract bypasses natural limits of capsaicin (the chemical compound that gives chilis their heat), allowing such absurd spice levels in small candy formats.
Each of these candies pushes spice boundaries far beyond ordinary heat. Some people may feel the satanic toe is worse because it takes longer to finish a lollipop, but the bear can bring quite a bit of belly pain in addition to scorching your mouth. The gummy's viral popularity, extreme heat, and novelty status have secured its cult following and kept it at the top of the spicy candy game.