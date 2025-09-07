This Gummy Bear Might Be The Spiciest Candy Ever Made

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gummy bears are one of those candies that never seem to lose their appeal. The sweet and fruity jellies are loved by kids and adults alike. While many popular gummy bear brands exude innocence, other takes on this treat pack a ferocious flavor. Some are quite spicy, and those burning bears often lead to you trying to catch your breath instead of smiling with enjoyment.

At the top of the heat leaderboard is the Lil' Nitro Gummy Bear, currently favored as the spiciest gummy bear ever made. With its tiny size (less than 1oz), this bear boasts an astonishing 9 million Scoville Heat Units (SHU) of chili extract, making it roughly 900 times hotter than a jalapeño pepper. This hot-stuff candy is sold as part of the infamous "Lil' Nitro Challenge" — swallow it down fully‑chewed (that's right, no knocking it back whole) and endure the burn without relief for at least a minute.

Though small, this bear has an intense heat that's no joke. Thrill‑seekers report experiences of sweating, throat pain, nausea, and stomach cramps. On Reddit, one user described feeling like "severe discomfort in the throat ... hot flashes and sweating and maybe a little nausea" after trying it. Another commenter said the effort led to "severe stomach cramps and a tingly feeling over most of my body." This single gummy pack costs anywhere from $9 to $15 depending on retailer. With its extreme claims and reactions, it firmly holds its place way up in the spice hierarchy.