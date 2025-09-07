Don't Throw Out Your Tic Tac Boxes — Use Them For Your Plants Instead
If you love the environment, gardening, and Tic Tacs, then we have the perfect activity for you. Next time you find yourself with an empty Tic Tac box, hold onto it so that your passion for plants and Tic Tacs can finally overlap.
Tic Tac boxes make an excellent mini container for propagating, a process that involves using plant parts such as cuttings or seeds to grow new plants. As more people have begun growing their own food, propagating is an increasingly useful skill to have. Begin by giving your plants a clean and hospitable environment. Thoroughly wash the Tic Tac container, and let it dry. Then, simply fill the cleaned box with water, plop in a plant cutting, and place it somewhere that gets lots of light. Not every plant will take well to propagation, but some thrive. If you're just setting out on your green thumb journey, herbs are a great place to start.
Cilantro, rosemary, basil, mint, oregano, and sage all fare well when propagated and can be great plants for practicing. Herbs are low maintenance and cheap, so you don't have to experiment with expensive houseplants. They're also incredibly useful and lovely to have on hand, making them some of the best plants to grow in your kitchen. Once they outgrow the Tic Tac box, you can transfer them to a larger jar or glass. Regular houseplants can be propagated with some ease, too. Spider plants, jade plants, English ivy, aloe vera, and African violets are just a few species that are beginner-friendly.
Tic Tac boxes can be a horticulturist's best friend
If you're an avid gardener with lots of seed packets piling up in your shed, try storing them in an empty Tic Tac box instead. The small containers are perfectly sized, easy to label, and you can simply pop the lid open and shake them right into the soil when you're ready to plant. Plus, the Tic Tac box can extend the shelf life of your seeds by keeping them airtight and free of moisture.
Making a tiny terrarium out of a Tic Tac box is a simple and fun activity that also makes use of a plastic item you'd otherwise throw away. A basic terrarium needs plants, light, water, and some air flow. To make your own pocket terrarium, start by removing the label from the Tic Tac box and cleaning everything thoroughly with rubbing alcohol and water. You'll also want to create small holes at the bottom to drain moisture. Add a small layer of substrate like soil, sand, moss, or gravel, and spritz with water. Then, tuck the roots of your teeny tiny plants into the substrate.
Finding plants this small may be the hardest part of the whole process. Some possibilities include moss, mini Asian Water Fern, Peacock Fern, and Pilea glauca, all of which are quite small and do well in terrariums. Tuck your micro plants into the substrate along with some small sticks or other décor of your choosing, and you've got a precious pocket terrarium and the cutest conversation starter of all time.