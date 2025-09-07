Don't Throw Out Your Tic Tac Boxes — Use Them For Your Plants Instead

If you love the environment, gardening, and Tic Tacs, then we have the perfect activity for you. Next time you find yourself with an empty Tic Tac box, hold onto it so that your passion for plants and Tic Tacs can finally overlap.

Tic Tac boxes make an excellent mini container for propagating, a process that involves using plant parts such as cuttings or seeds to grow new plants. As more people have begun growing their own food, propagating is an increasingly useful skill to have. Begin by giving your plants a clean and hospitable environment. Thoroughly wash the Tic Tac container, and let it dry. Then, simply fill the cleaned box with water, plop in a plant cutting, and place it somewhere that gets lots of light. Not every plant will take well to propagation, but some thrive. If you're just setting out on your green thumb journey, herbs are a great place to start.

Cilantro, rosemary, basil, mint, oregano, and sage all fare well when propagated and can be great plants for practicing. Herbs are low maintenance and cheap, so you don't have to experiment with expensive houseplants. They're also incredibly useful and lovely to have on hand, making them some of the best plants to grow in your kitchen. Once they outgrow the Tic Tac box, you can transfer them to a larger jar or glass. Regular houseplants can be propagated with some ease, too. Spider plants, jade plants, English ivy, aloe vera, and African violets are just a few species that are beginner-friendly.