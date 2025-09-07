This Vintage Cake Bar Contains A Very Unexpected Ingredient

From carrot to zucchini to pumpkin, there are countless vegetables you should be adding to your baked goods to enhance their flavor and texture. However, while lettuce isn't one that regularly comes to mind, it's one you shouldn't overlook to make your cake more moist and delicious. Iceberg lettuce, once known as crisphead lettuce, is a classic sandwich layer and the base of many crunchy American salads. But, back in the 1980s, home cooks gave it more purpose in their cuisine.

Of the many bizarre vintage cakes no one eats anymore, these old-school, lettuce-based cake bars aren't even that absurd. The foundation of this vintage cake is pretty standard, made with flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, salt, eggs, and oil. Like a lot of other vegetables hiding in unexpected places, you wouldn't guess it was the main ingredient based on taste alone. In this case, the lettuce works more as a binding ingredient than a flavor booster. One recipe from the 1981 cookbook "Cuisinart Food Processor Cooking" recommends beating shredded iceberg lettuce, raisins, and chopped walnuts into the standard cake batter, which is seasoned with cardamom, ginger, and vanilla. The moist cake is topped with a velvety lemon cream cheese icing before being sliced into bars.