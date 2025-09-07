How To Turn Plain Tortillas Into Deliciously Cheesy Mini Croissants

Cheesy tortillas or cheesy croissants — which one tastes better? It's a tough question to answer, and maybe you don't have to anymore. In the search for new and exciting snacks, it can be difficult to come across an idea you've never seen before, or a way to adapt simple ingredients into something unique. But it is possible. For instance, this easy hack can turn an everyday tortilla into a crispy, cheesy mini croissant with very little effort.

The Instagram recipe uses flour tortillas, cutting them into triangles and spreading them with some garlic butter and cheese before rolling them up in a croissant shape. Flour tortillas roll very well, as they are a little more forgiving than corn tortillas. You could also try this recipe with corn tortillas, which can add great flavor. Because they're a little stiffer, it helps to microwave them with a damp paper towel before rolling, or place them in a hot skillet for a few seconds to make them more malleable.

Mozzarella is a great go-to for melty cheesy goodness. There's a reason it's on pizza, after all, and the garlic butter will ensure a good flavor pop. Grated cheddar, Monterey or pepper Jack, even a creamy Havarti or fontina would melt to a perfect, gooey consistency while the tortillas get crispy but before they burn.