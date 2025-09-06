The Cracker Mistake That's Ruining Your Charcuterie Board

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A well-crafted charcuterie board is a delicate balance of flavors, textures, and visual appeal. It takes planning, time, and care. But it can all be ruined with one seemingly innocuous detail — choosing the wrong crackers. Though there are a variety of things to consider when selecting crackers for your charcuterie, above all they should be sturdy. After all, they must hold the assortment of cured meats, cheeses, spreads, schmears, jams, fruits, and any other accoutrements on hand. Crumbly butter-laden crackers (such as Ritz or Keebler Club) can wreck an otherwise tasty board. With one bite, these otherwise crowd-pleasing crackers break, flake, crack, and crumble under pressure.

A great charcuterie board is not just about tasty snacks — you're building an experience. Anything that fumbles the presentation or interrupts the natural flow of taste and texture can detract from the magic. Imagine you've arranged that perfect bite of prosciutto, smoked oyster, and Gouda, only to be vexed by a crumbling cracker disintegrating before it ever reaches your mouth? Not only disappointing, it's messy and even potentially embarrassing. Cracker crumbs in your cheese spread, preserves, or tapenade? That's a vibe killer, and it can lead to food waste, as guests swerve around those items to avoid the pesky crumb trail. This is why it's worth doing a little cracker recon before assembling your ideal mix. And for everything else, try consulting the ultimate guide to building a charcuterie board to help you plan and choose the most suitable options for your board.