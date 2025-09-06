Betty's Salad Is The Vintage Ohio Recipe Everyone Seems To Remember

Ohio has given the national food scene iconic regional dishes from cinnamon-spiked Cincinnati chili to peanut butter Buckeyes. Today, we're taking a look at a less widely known Midwest classic that's anything but forgotten by foodies in the Toledo area. When Northwestern Ohioans are whipping up a bowl of salad, Betty's Salad and dressing is the vintage favorite that remains relevant half a century later.

The real Betty was Betty Timko, a Toledo and Southern Michigan restaurateur credited with both the salad and the dressing's invention. Today, the Haskins, Ohio-based Timko Enterprises manufactures and sells jars of Betty's iconic salad dressing, labelled with a photo of Timko herself. The jarred dressing is also sold in select grocery retailers across Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Michigan.

While Betty's Dressing can be applied to any fresh salad, it's designed for one salad arrangement in particular: the eponymous Betty's Salad. Betty's Salad comprises a base of fresh head lettuce, spinach, and romaine, and it's loaded with bacon crumbles, chopped boiled eggs, and crunchy bean sprouts. If using canned bean sprouts, they should be drained. Some preparations also add water chestnuts for extra crunch. The dressing bears a vibrant red-orange hue, not unlike French dressing, but with a significantly thicker texture and a distinctive taste. Copycat recipes seem to agree that the dressing includes some combination of vegetable oil, sugar, salt, vinegar, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, finely diced sweet onion, and perhaps a proprietary seasoning blend.