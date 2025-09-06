Why In-N-Out Serves Coke Products But Not Sprite, According To Fans

It's a classic restaurant conundrum: you ask for your choice between Coke or Pepsi, and the employee asks if the other beverage is okay. This is because most restaurants are beholden to serving products from one soda brand or the other. Some chains, like McDonald's, even have specific deals with their chosen soda brand to get the best-quality products. In-N-Out Burger, however, is an exception to this rule.

When getting a fountain drink at In-N-Out, you'll see that the chain offers Coke products — with the exception of serving Pepsi-affiliated 7UP instead of Sprite. According to dedicated fans, this isn't a coincidence, as there's a historical reason In-N-Out has always served 7UP.

The fans behind @innoutburger_ on X make this claim: "Decades ago, a fire destroyed an In-N-Out warehouse. 7UP allowed In-N-Out to use its warehouse and facilities when In-N-Out was a small, growing company. In-N-Out continues to show gratitude to 7UP by serving its product instead of Sprite." A version of this anecdote is also found on Facebook's In-N-Out Burger Enthusiasts page, with many comments praising the decision and stating that they prefer 7UP to Sprite. An attempt to verify this historic anecdote with In-N-Out company headquarters did not receive an immediate response.