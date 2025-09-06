How The Caffeine Content In Matcha Compares To Black Tea

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to a morning beverage, many people are looking for a hit of caffeine to get them through the day. On the other hand, some people seek to lower their caffeine content whenever possible, since too much caffeine can cause anxiety and insomnia, among other symptoms. No matter which camp you belong to, it's important to know how much caffeine is in whatever drink you're imbibing, including matcha.

Matcha is a kind of green tea that is ground and whisked into hot water, meaning that unlike with other kinds of tea, you directly drink the grounds. This may contribute to matcha's higher caffeine content, as a cup contains about 70 milligrams. The average cup of black tea, meanwhile, has only about 47 milligrams. Both of these numbers can vary based on several factors, but as a general rule, matcha is more caffeinated than black tea. It's also more caffeinated than other varieties of green tea, which average 29 milligrams per cup.

Of course, if you want matcha but don't like to drink too much caffeine, there are caffeine-free matcha varieties out there. For instance, the brand Caff Off sells decaf matcha in both traditional culinary form and flavored varieties. The taste may be slightly different, but it's worth checking out if it fits your lifestyle better.