What Exactly Does Caffeine-Free Matcha Taste Like?

Caffeine-free matcha sounds like an anomaly since decaf matcha isn't as caffeine-free as people think; it is significantly lower in caffeine content, however, and some brands offer decaf matcha with as much as 80% less caffeine. Unfortunately, decaffeinating matcha negatively impacts the flavor profile of the tea. The decaf version has a milder taste, unlike the strong, earthy flavors present in regular caffeinated matcha. Regular matcha has a potent grassy, umami taste, where the decaf version tastes lighter.

The change in flavor profile can be attributed to the process the matcha goes through when it is decaffeinated. With the method that uses pressurized carbon dioxide, there is little control for extracting only the caffeine from the tea leaves, so other compounds are extracted from the tea leaves as well, leading to a loss of some compounds that create the potent taste of matcha. If using another method, the water-soaking process, the decaf matcha may taste watered down compared to ceremonial grade matcha, often referred to as a "second steeping" of the tea leaves.

However, many who have tried decaf matcha attest that the decaf is worth the less-prominent taste. Some patrons have said the taste is still smooth and delicate, despite not being robust, and others have said it tastes like mushrooms — which is a different earthiness than regular matcha but still giving that earthy flavor profile. The overall consensus, though, is that decaf matcha is a bit flat and lacks the potency of regular matcha.