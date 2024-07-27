Give The Earthy Flavor Of Broccoli Salad A Sweet Boost With One Addition

It may have remnants of a bad rep leftover from childhood, but broccoli is one of the most delicious vegetables out there. Uncooked broccoli has a wealth of crunch as well as flavor, a flavor which can range from bitter and earthy to grassy and subtly sweet. Though these qualities appeal to many palettes, broccoli will often become more enjoyable and benefit from ingredients that balance its earthy qualities. But what is the perfect ingredient for the task in one of the vegetable's most iconic dishes, broccoli salad? Dried cranberries.

Classic broccoli salad includes blanched or raw broccoli, a mayo-based dressing, cheese, and nuts, and can include bacon, onions, and dried fruit. Dried cranberries harness all of the sweetness and flavor of fresh cranberries, but they also dial down the intense tartness of the berry, so that only a pleasing echo of it remains. This sweetness helps offset any excessive bitterness within the broccoli salad, while also playing up the natural subtle sweetness of broccoli. The chewy texture, too, complements the crisp snap of raw broccoli. This recipe offers the perfect introduction to broccoli salad with dried cranberries, or if you prefer, swapping in raisins in their stead.