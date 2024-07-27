Give The Earthy Flavor Of Broccoli Salad A Sweet Boost With One Addition
It may have remnants of a bad rep leftover from childhood, but broccoli is one of the most delicious vegetables out there. Uncooked broccoli has a wealth of crunch as well as flavor, a flavor which can range from bitter and earthy to grassy and subtly sweet. Though these qualities appeal to many palettes, broccoli will often become more enjoyable and benefit from ingredients that balance its earthy qualities. But what is the perfect ingredient for the task in one of the vegetable's most iconic dishes, broccoli salad? Dried cranberries.
Classic broccoli salad includes blanched or raw broccoli, a mayo-based dressing, cheese, and nuts, and can include bacon, onions, and dried fruit. Dried cranberries harness all of the sweetness and flavor of fresh cranberries, but they also dial down the intense tartness of the berry, so that only a pleasing echo of it remains. This sweetness helps offset any excessive bitterness within the broccoli salad, while also playing up the natural subtle sweetness of broccoli. The chewy texture, too, complements the crisp snap of raw broccoli. This recipe offers the perfect introduction to broccoli salad with dried cranberries, or if you prefer, swapping in raisins in their stead.
Other ways to combine dried cranberries and broccoli
Traditional broccoli salad, beloved at potlucks and barbecues alike, isn't the only place to activate dried cranberries' bright sweetness to contrast the vegetable's earthiness. Try upgrading a simply cooked serving of broccoli by adding in garlic and dried cranberries. This recipe provides foolproof instructions on delicious, balanced sautéed broccoli that makes for the perfect canvas for some cran. Blackened broccoli, roasted on the stove top, is full of crunchy bitterness that dried cranberries would also complement handsomely.
Other broccoli-cranberry creations are just waiting to be discovered. Try this broccoli pesto recipe, for example, and work in chopped-up or whole dried cranberries for an added textural boon and dose of sweetness. Or secure some savory, nutty cranberry bread and fill it with the ingredients in this cheese and broccoli rabe sandwich recipe. Different kinds of broccoli salads and dishes could benefit from a cranberry vinaigrette or even a cranberry mayo sauce if you're up for a little experimentation.