Fix Your Smoking Air Fryer With This Water Trick

Air fryers are fast becoming a staple in modern kitchens, offering a healthier way to enjoy crispy foods with minimal oil. However, many users encounter a frustrating issue: smoke billowing out of the air fryer right in the middle of cooking. This often happens when fat and grease from the cooking food drip into the hot drip pan and burn. Fortunately, there's a simple trick to significantly reduce this smoke — placing a small amount of water in the drip pan. This easy solution can help keep your cooking experience clean and smoke-free.

As fatty foods like bacon, sausages, or game-day chicken wings cook, they release grease that falls to the bottom of the air fryer (which, of course, is the biggest drawcard of an air fryer). When this grease comes into contact with the superheated surface of the drip pan, it burns, producing smoke. Not only can this process fill your kitchen with unpleasant odors, but it can also impact the flavor of your food and potentially trigger smoke detectors.

By adding just two to three tablespoons of water to the drip pan before cooking, you can help prevent this burning process. The water acts as a cooling barrier, keeping the temperature of the grease below its smoke point. So, instead of instantly charring when it hits the hot surface, the fat lands in the water, where it's less likely to burn. This small adjustment can be especially helpful when cooking high-fat items, allowing you to air-fry without the added annoyance of smoke.