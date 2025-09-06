The World's Most Expensive Dessert Is Not The Guinness Record Holder
Strawberries Arnaud, the iconic dessert served at Arnaud's Restaurant in New Orleans, has often been called the most expensive dessert in the world, priced at an eye-watering $9.85 million. The dish includes a 10.06-carat royal blue diamond engagement ring from MS Rau Antiques, a gold‑flaked presentation, champagne cocktails, and a gold spoon. But it's these fancy extras that inflate the price so wildly — without them, the classic dessert costs around $9 and features strawberries, port‑wine sauce, vanilla ice cream, and whipped cream.
However, while Strawberries Arnaud has generated viral headlines, Guinness World Records still officially recognizes the Frrrozen Haute Chocolate Sundae from Serendipity 3 in New York City as the most expensive commercially available dessert, priced at $25,000. This sundae includes an astonishing blend of 28 cocoas — 14 of them among the world's most expensive — as well as an edible 23‑carat gold leaf, Amedei Porcelana chocolate, a gold and diamond spoon, and an 18-carat gold bracelet embracing 1-carat's worth of white diamonds. All of this comes in a goblet made with edible gold.
These are two of several ultra-expensive desserts that you can order around the world. Their price tags are less about the dessert itself, and more about their accompaniments, such as diamonds, edible gold, exotic caviar, and even luxury travel — not to mention extravagant presentation items you get to keep, such as golden spoons and jewelry. Now, let's take a look at the other indulgent treats crafted just for the crème de la crème.
The world's most expensive desserts
Also among the most expensive desserts on Earth is the Three Twins Ice Creams Absurdity Sundae. This $60,000 sundae comprises a banana split drenched in luxurious syrups created from rare dessert wines, glacier-harvested ice, and custom-flavored ice cream. It is served with a gold spoon that hails from the mid-19th century. That's all very schmancy, but the real cherry on top is the expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro, which includes a first-class flight to Tanzania, luxury accommodations, and a guided hike up the famous mountain.
At just over half the price of this adventurous sundae is a chocolate pudding that will siphon $34,000 and $35,000 from your wallet. Served at the Lindeth Howe Country House Hotel in the UK, this pudding features some pretty exclusive ingredients. These include four different luxury Belgian chocolates, edible gold, caviar, and a two-carat diamond. It's served in a Faberge egg form with a biscuit joconde and champagne jelly that's far more decadent than the champagne Jell-O shots you're familiar with. It's highly exclusive, requiring advance notice — you even have to pay a deposit before preparation.
Coming in at a steal of just $26,010 is the Golden Cannoli at Jasper's Restaurant in Kansas City, created by chef Jasper Mirabile Jr. based on an ancient recipe bestowed by his great-grandmother. This dessert consists of a cannoli coated in edible gold leaf, dark chocolate shell, candied lemon, and whipped ricotta — a luxury twist on the Italian pastry. It may be an indulgence for your taste buds, but the hefty price comes from the accompanying $26,000 diamond necklace.