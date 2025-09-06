The World's Most Expensive Dessert Is Not The Guinness Record Holder

Strawberries Arnaud, the iconic dessert served at Arnaud's Restaurant in New Orleans, has often been called the most expensive dessert in the world, priced at an eye-watering $9.85 million. The dish includes a 10.06-carat royal blue diamond engagement ring from MS Rau Antiques, a gold‑flaked presentation, champagne cocktails, and a gold spoon. But it's these fancy extras that inflate the price so wildly — without them, the classic dessert costs around $9 and features strawberries, port‑wine sauce, vanilla ice cream, and whipped cream.

However, while Strawberries Arnaud has generated viral headlines, Guinness World Records still officially recognizes the Frrrozen Haute Chocolate Sundae from Serendipity 3 in New York City as the most expensive commercially available dessert, priced at $25,000. This sundae includes an astonishing blend of 28 cocoas — 14 of them among the world's most expensive — as well as an edible 23‑carat gold leaf, Amedei Porcelana chocolate, a gold and diamond spoon, and an 18-carat gold bracelet embracing 1-carat's worth of white diamonds. All of this comes in a goblet made with edible gold.

These are two of several ultra-expensive desserts that you can order around the world. Their price tags are less about the dessert itself, and more about their accompaniments, such as diamonds, edible gold, exotic caviar, and even luxury travel — not to mention extravagant presentation items you get to keep, such as golden spoons and jewelry. Now, let's take a look at the other indulgent treats crafted just for the crème de la crème.