Give Your Bitter Liquor A New Life With This Popular Barista Tool

There are cocktail enthusiasts who love to kick back the driest drinks with a splash of cocktail bitters, and then there are those who pucker up at the mere thought of it. If you fall into the second camp but still want to enjoy a good drink, there's an unexpected solution hiding in your kitchen: your milk frother. Most people wouldn't ever think of using a milk frother for cocktails (it's more of a coffee-making tool, after all), but there are genuine uses for it in drink-mixing. Beyond making a foamy topping for the occasional Irish coffee, though, it turns out that a milk frother can also be used to mellow the harsh bite of bitter liquors like tequila.

TikToker @timthetankofficial is often credited as the one to bring the internet's attention to this trick. In a July 2023 video, he frothed some tequila for 30 seconds, and after taste-testing it next to an un-frothed tequila, he found the former to be far smoother. If you've got troubles downing your Patrón (or any other liquor that you find to be a bit too hard on the palate), this trick may just work wonders. But that still leaves us wondering why and how this works.