13 Ways To Elevate Your Favorite Boozy Drinks With A Milk Frother

As winter's chill sets in, there's nothing more comforting than a warm, spirited drink to light up the holiday season. But what if you could add an extra layer of indulgence to these beloved concoctions? Enter the milk frother — a tool not just for lattes but a magical wand to transform your favorite boozy beverages. From the classic charm of Irish Coffee to the sophisticated allure of an espresso martini, the frother introduces a creamy, airy texture, turning each sip into a luxurious experience.

If you're new to frothing, start by using 1 cup of milk in a 12-ounce pitcher, steam tip totally straight down in the middle of the pitcher. Add milk from there depending on how many cocktails you're making and how much cream you find works with each recipe. Of course, there are other ways to froth milk. You can use a Mason Jar, a whisk, a standard blender or immersion blender, or even a French Press.

There are numerous delightful ways to use a milk frother to enhance everything, from the rich depth of a White Russian to the festive spirit of eggnog and many more drinks. Below are a few of our favorites, which you can use to inspire your own embrace of the frother's power to elevate your winter drinks, making each one not just a beverage but a celebration of the season's warmth and joy.