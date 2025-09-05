Avoid This Common Mistake When Serving Yourself At A Thai Restaurant

Thai dining etiquette can seem daunting to an outsider at a large, extravagantly laid-out table. Eat with your spoon, not your fork. Don't ask for chopsticks if they aren't already on the table. Don't stir through the serving bowl looking for the perfect piece of chicken as if you're on a treasure hunt. No finger-licking, no noodle-slurping. The list might seem never-ending and too hard to remember, but much of it boils down to two simple things: restraint and respect. This is one of the reasons you always serve rice to those around you before taking some yourself. This is also why one of the biggest mistakes you can make is heaping your plate with a little bit of everything — a gesture that signals both greed and a lack of consideration for those around you.

Like much of Asian cuisine, a Thai meal is designed for sharing. There will be a lot of rice (most likely two types: jasmine and sticky rice), a curry or two, a stir-fry, perhaps a soup, vegetables, fish, or meat. Set all this on the table at once and it can resemble an all-you-can-eat buffet, but treating it like one would be one of the many mistakes you can make while eating Thai food. The correct way to eat is to serve yourself a portion of rice and a spoonful of two or three different dishes at one time. This way, you're ensuring that you leave enough for everyone around the table, and if you do run out of a particular dish, repeat orders can always be placed for those.