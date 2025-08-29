What Is McDonald's Special Edition Gold Sauce Supposed To Taste Like?

Ever the trend-setter, fast food giant McDonald's has done it again with the announcement of an all new, limited time offering — Special Edition Gold Sauce. Per McDonald's, the sauce is meant as a, "special way to savor the golden moments of the season..." Making its auspicious and tangy debut on September 3, the golden sauce is an ode to North Carolina BBQ and described as "a harmonious blend of vinegary North Carolina BBQ sauce, infused with notes of honey, smoke and mustard."

For those familiar with the variety of chicken options from McDonald's, this limited-edition sauce is sure to tantalize and perfectly complement favorites like the Chicken McNuggets or newer McCrispy Strips. Along with the rollout of this sauce, it will also be premiering three new items specifically designed to pair with the Special Edition Gold Sauce — a Special Edition Gold Snack Wrap, Bacon Special Edition Gold McCrispy Sandwich, and a Bacon Special Edition Gold Deluxe McCrispy Sandwich.

The sauce will be available at participating restaurants nationwide while supplies last, so if you're curious to check out McDonald's take on a Carolina Gold-style sauce, this is the perfect time. Given the mouthwatering description, it sounds like the golden sauce might have some similarities to a Carolina BBQ-style honey mustard sauce recipe.