What Is McDonald's Special Edition Gold Sauce Supposed To Taste Like?
Ever the trend-setter, fast food giant McDonald's has done it again with the announcement of an all new, limited time offering — Special Edition Gold Sauce. Per McDonald's, the sauce is meant as a, "special way to savor the golden moments of the season..." Making its auspicious and tangy debut on September 3, the golden sauce is an ode to North Carolina BBQ and described as "a harmonious blend of vinegary North Carolina BBQ sauce, infused with notes of honey, smoke and mustard."
For those familiar with the variety of chicken options from McDonald's, this limited-edition sauce is sure to tantalize and perfectly complement favorites like the Chicken McNuggets or newer McCrispy Strips. Along with the rollout of this sauce, it will also be premiering three new items specifically designed to pair with the Special Edition Gold Sauce — a Special Edition Gold Snack Wrap, Bacon Special Edition Gold McCrispy Sandwich, and a Bacon Special Edition Gold Deluxe McCrispy Sandwich.
The sauce will be available at participating restaurants nationwide while supplies last, so if you're curious to check out McDonald's take on a Carolina Gold-style sauce, this is the perfect time. Given the mouthwatering description, it sounds like the golden sauce might have some similarities to a Carolina BBQ-style honey mustard sauce recipe.
More about Carolina Gold BBQ sauce
There are so many different types of barbecue in the United States and plenty of differences between East and West North Carolina BBQ sauce alone. If that's not enough to pique your curiosity, consider everything that distinguishes Carolina Gold barbecue sauce from the rest to get an idea of what McDonald's take might taste like.
With an eye-catching hue and lots of zingy flavor, this sauce typically starts with a base of basic yellow mustard to which honey, vinegar, and other spices and seasonings are added. It is traditionally paired with pork, either as a marinade for smoking or to toss with pulled pork, but the unmistakable taste can be used on a number of different dishes.
In McDonald's case, this sauce is intended for its popular chicken dishes with a number of new food items tailor-made for the special edition condiment. For those hailing from the Carolinas, you might be side-eyeing this new offering, but it gives those who haven't yet had the pleasure of indulging in this regional style of BBQ an open door to seek out a Carolina cookout and learn more. And after all, sharing is caring!