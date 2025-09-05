Those Cold Beverages Near The Grocery Store Checkout Might Be Tricking You Into Spending More

If you regularly go grocery shopping for yourself or your family, there's a good chance you've picked up one of the cold beverages in the coolers near the checkout right before paying for your stuff. They sit there so enticingly, and a cold drink is a great refresher after a long shopping trip. However, if you're trying to budget, you might want to forgo the cold Dasani or Dr Pepper next time since these drinks are often sold at a higher price than the same items from the beverage aisle. The reasoning for this decision seems to be that the store has to pay to power the coolers, so you're essentially charged extra for the electricity used to keep your drink cold. This would make sense, but given that the coolers house tons of different drinks at once and are made to be energy efficient, the cost of the extra energy is probably not equivalent to the extra price of the drink.

You're more likely paying a convenience fee. It's easier to grab a cold drink from the cooler than to take a warm drink home and wait for it to cool in your own fridge, so you pay for that ease of access, the same way you sometimes pay extra for grocery store pickup. Of course, there's nothing wrong with paying a bit more to have a cold beverage on demand, but you should be aware of the fact that you're doing so, so you can weight it up. Some people would undoubtedly head to the beverage aisle to pick up a warm drink if they realized they were incurring an extra cost for ease of access.