Remove Bacon From Its Package Like This For Easy Cooking

From Sunday brunch to a weeknight breakfast-for-dinner, bacon is a classic staple when it comes to a hearty morning meal. It's also a favorite way to pack protein and flavor into a sandwich (BLT, anyone?) or even on a pizza. In other words, there never seems to be a bad time to enjoy it. There are, however, some common mistakes people make when they cook bacon. Believe it or not, some of these mistakes can be traced back to the very first step of makin' bacon: removing it from the packaging.

Especially in the U.S., plenty of folks can relate to the struggle of taking raw bacon strips out of a typical plastic package. Unlike breakfast sausages or thicker Canadian bacon, sliced bacon strips are a more fragile meat when handled raw. On top of that, the packaging they're usually found in isn't resealable and doesn't make removal the easiest feat. When you pull raw bacon strips out of the pouch, it's common for them to stretch out or even tear into pieces. This makes for a mess when you're trying to cook them neatly and evenly in a skillet, because stretched out slices either won't fit or have the potential to burn because they're thinner.

If you want to avoid this cooking catastrophe, you can try gently rolling the bacon strips off of each other to separate them, instead of pulling them apart. This can minimize stretching and prevent accidental breakage as you go.