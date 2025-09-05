What Happens When You Whip Crème Fraîche?

There's a little kitchen trick that looks like a magic act: You take something already silky and spoonable, whisk it briefly, and it becomes a cloud with staying power. At first glance, you might expect it to behave exactly like the familiar, feather-light whipped cream that melts away if left too long. The texture is different — a touch denser, a little tangier — and that difference is the clue that something useful (and pleasantly stubborn) is happening under the whisk.

When you learn what that starting ingredient is, the surprise makes sense: Crème fraîche, a cultured cream with higher fat and lower water content than sour cream, behaves differently when aerated. Whipping crème fraîche lightens it and incorporates air, but because it begins thicker and contains a different balance of fat, proteins, and acidity, the resulting foam is less ephemeral than straight whipped heavy cream. In practical terms, it keeps its shape longer and resists collapsing or weeping in the fridge, making it perfect for use on cakes, pies, and other desserts.

If you want a topping that looks freshly whipped hours after assembly, crème fraîche is a serious candidate. It won't become as pillowy-light as pure whipped cream, but that slightly denser body is probably why chefs sometimes turn to it for finishing desserts that need to travel, sit under lights, or withstand a room that isn't perfectly cool. For a lighter mouthfeel without sacrificing resilience, you can also fold whipped crème fraîche into whipped cream, but on its own, it's already a naturally stabilizing option.