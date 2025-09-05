Why You May Want To Avoid Spicy Foods On A Flight

When preparing for a flight, your food choices can significantly impact your comfort during travel. While they do have health benefits, chowing down on spicy foods before or during a flight can have some rather unexpected and uncomfortable side effects. Even pilots agree. The reason for this lies in how your body reacts to flying, changes in air pressure, and increasing altitudes. Your gastrointestinal (GI) system is especially affected. At cruising altitude, the air pressure in the cabin is significantly lower than at sea level, which can cause gases in the body to expand. This expansion can lead to bloating, cramping, and increased flatulence, which may break the standard rules of flying etiquette. When you add spicy foods into the mix — often high in capsaicin, which stimulates acid production and intestinal activity — it can intensify these symptoms and create discomfort.

Spicy foods can also trigger or worsen acid reflux and heartburn, especially when consumed before flying. Capsaicin, the active component in chili peppers, affects the lower esophageal sphincter, the valve that keeps stomach acid from entering the esophagus. With this valve weakened, the risk of heartburn and reflux increases — particularly in the seated and often slightly reclined positions experienced during a flight. Additionally, airplane cabins have very low humidity levels, which can already cause mild dehydration. Dehydration during a flight can lead to fatigue, headaches, and an overall feeling of sluggishness, which is not ideal for long-haul travelers. It can also exacerbate jet lag and make it harder to adjust to new time zones.