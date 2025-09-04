Here's How Long You Can Leave Hard-Boiled Eggs Unrefrigerated

Hard-boiled eggs may feel like the ultimate grab-and-go snack, and there are plenty of ways to cook them, but they aren't as forgiving outside the fridge as you might think. According to the USDA, once eggs are cooked, they should not sit at room temperature for more than two hours. If the day is especially hot — 90 degrees Fahrenheit or higher — that window shrinks to just one hour. After that, the risk of bacterial growth, including Salmonella (eggs are one of the most common causes of Salmonella infections), climbs quickly.

Even though a hard-boiled egg looks harmless, it's no longer protected by the same natural barriers as a raw egg. The cooking process weakens the shell's protective coating, making it easier for bacteria to sneak in if the egg is left out too long. Think of it this way: If you wouldn't leave potato salad or cooked chicken sitting out for hours, don't take that chance with eggs either. When in doubt, refrigerate them promptly and only peel when you're ready to eat.