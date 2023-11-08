Here's How Long You Can Leave Cooked Chicken Unrefrigerated

Sometimes you might grill chicken breasts for a cookout or make a batch of chicken parmigiana for a dinner party then get carried away by the festivities. We've all been there, and you might think it's fine to leave out the chicken until the party ends because it's fully cooked, right? Well, think again, because even fully cooked chicken needs to be refrigerated after two hours to prevent spoiling.

That's right, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, cooked poultry like chicken and turkey must be put in the fridge after no more than two hours. It doesn't seem to matter if it's baked, grilled, or fried. If you're outside at a cookout and the temperature is 90 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, the poultry shouldn't stay out of the fridge for more than one hour per the FDA. And in case you are wondering, this also goes for marinating, since bacteria can grow faster at room temperature. So don't leave it on the counter to marinate if the poultry needs to soak for longer than two hours.