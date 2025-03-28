The Simple Way To Make Meal-Prepped Breakfast Sandwiches Taste New Every Time

This trick works with almost all make-ahead sandwiches that you keep in the fridge, no matter how plain or elaborate they are. If you've got an egg and bacon sandwich, just reheat it in the microwave to reawaken the flavors. For a mayo tuna sandwich, or anything else that includes a creamy stuffing or dressing, assemble the prepared parts right before you need to leave. Either way, don't forget to take a few extra minutes to toast the top bun separately, either with your toaster or by placing it on a hot pan.

This is also a great opportunity to sneak in a bit more flavors through different customizations. Even something as simple as toasting the bread with butter can enhance the taste profile. Instead of regular cooking oil, maybe use sesame oil for a nutty undertone to match your savory toppings. And the aromatics? That's a world of flavors waiting to be tapped in. Sweat some garlic or shallots before you pan-fry the bread to infuse it with an intense undertone.

Spices and herbs are not out of the question, either. Smoked paprika, cumin, cinnamon, turmeric, and anything in between — just have at it and taste the subtle changes in each bite. Since the bread is more sturdy, you can spread sauce over it without worrying too much about sogginess. Ketchup, hot sauce, or even a leftover creamy buffalo chicken dip are all fair games. Load it up and have yourself a filling, flavorful breakfast with barely any effort.