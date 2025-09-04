The Common Gesture You Should Never Make At A French Restaurant

When dining in France, that innocent OK sign you flash to show approval could land you in hot water with your server. If you have a habit of throwing the OK sign — index finger and thumb forming an O with other fingers extended to signal you're happy with the service — the server at that cute bistro you decided to visit might not take it very well.

You see, in France, the meaning of the OK gesture is the complete opposite of what it is in the U.S. Rather than forming the word "OK," in France, the "O" sign represents the literal number zero. So, when you gesture at something with this sign, you're actually saying that it's worthless or bad (giving it "zero points"). Directed at someone? Then you just told them they're a "big zero."

So, when the server brings out that plate of classic French Bouillabaisse and you show them the sign? Many will take that as a serious insult. Some servers will understand you meant well, but it's better to avoid making that faux pas entirely.