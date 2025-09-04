The Common Gesture You Should Never Make At A French Restaurant
When dining in France, that innocent OK sign you flash to show approval could land you in hot water with your server. If you have a habit of throwing the OK sign — index finger and thumb forming an O with other fingers extended to signal you're happy with the service — the server at that cute bistro you decided to visit might not take it very well.
You see, in France, the meaning of the OK gesture is the complete opposite of what it is in the U.S. Rather than forming the word "OK," in France, the "O" sign represents the literal number zero. So, when you gesture at something with this sign, you're actually saying that it's worthless or bad (giving it "zero points"). Directed at someone? Then you just told them they're a "big zero."
So, when the server brings out that plate of classic French Bouillabaisse and you show them the sign? Many will take that as a serious insult. Some servers will understand you meant well, but it's better to avoid making that faux pas entirely.
How to say you're happy with the food in France
If you're thinking of signaling your gratitude in France, instead of the OK sign, just give a classic thumb-up ("le pouce en l'air"). If the quiche lorraine is exceptionally good, you can throw a double thumb-up. It's a pretty universal sign of a job well done both in North America and in most parts of Europe (just avoid it in Greece, where it's considered an insult meaning "up yours...").
Beyond learning the meaning of gestures, a surefire way to make dining out easier and less awkward is learning a few basic French phrases before you go. No need to learn something too complicated or showy — when the French brasserie-style steak frites with rosemary compound butter absolutely nails it and you want your server to know, a heartfelt "C'est délicieux" ("It's delicious") gets the message across perfectly. And if you're visiting one of those white-tablecloth restaurants, you can match the sophistication of the space with a "Mes compliments au chef" ("My compliments to the chef").
Did that give you enough motivation to do your cultural homework before your trip? Hopefully, it has! Just a teeny bit of learning will go a long way toward turning any potential dining disaster into memorable meals.