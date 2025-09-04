The One Momofuku Noodles Pack That's Better Left On The Shelves

The inspiration behind David Chang's Momofuku can be traced all the way back to the Japanese inventor of instant ramen noodles, Momofuku Ando. So, it was only a matter of time until David Chang, founder of the Momofuku restaurant group and brand, made a line of instant noodles bearing the very same name. But, not every flavor delivers the full Momofuku Noodle Bar experience as well as the next one. Tasting Table's taste tester tried every Momofuku noodles flavor so you didn't have to, and their ranking found that one pack is better left on the shelves: the spicy chili flavor.

While the spicy chili noodles pack from Momofuku is by no means inedible, our taste tester found it the least memorable. The noodles cooked up beautifully — a constant across the board for all the noodle packs — but the flavors of the spice packet didn't have any standout characteristics. Made from a mixture of soy sauce and sesame oil, with added aromatics from the galangal and star anise, the spicy chili flavored noodles don't taste bad. But, the chili, chili powder, and Sichuan peppercorns all fade to the background and become eclipsed by the strength of the soy sauce.