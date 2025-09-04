Country Fried Steak Breading Won't Stick? Here's What You're Doing Wrong

Few techniques travel as gracefully as crispy breading, from golden schnitzels to smothered country fried steaks. But if your country fried steak breading won't stick — start here — because too much moisture makes flour slide right off. Not patting the meat dry might be the mistake you're making.

Pat the cube steaks — the absolute best cut for this recipe — completely dry with paper towels and allow the meat to sit out for a bit, too. Cold meat hitting hot oil lowers its temperature, the culprit behind uneven cooking.

Avoid loose breading that slides off by using a three-step process that works beautifully for frying anything. After thoroughly patting the meat dry, a proper flour base will absorb moisture, then a dip in an egg binder will act as glue, and another round of flour will seal it all in. Follow this dredging technique and your country fried steak's crispy coating will cling like a dream.