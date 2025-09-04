Country Fried Steak Breading Won't Stick? Here's What You're Doing Wrong
Few techniques travel as gracefully as crispy breading, from golden schnitzels to smothered country fried steaks. But if your country fried steak breading won't stick — start here — because too much moisture makes flour slide right off. Not patting the meat dry might be the mistake you're making.
Pat the cube steaks — the absolute best cut for this recipe — completely dry with paper towels and allow the meat to sit out for a bit, too. Cold meat hitting hot oil lowers its temperature, the culprit behind uneven cooking.
Avoid loose breading that slides off by using a three-step process that works beautifully for frying anything. After thoroughly patting the meat dry, a proper flour base will absorb moisture, then a dip in an egg binder will act as glue, and another round of flour will seal it all in. Follow this dredging technique and your country fried steak's crispy coating will cling like a dream.
Turn up the heat for country fried steak
Another tip for the best country fried steak is to tenderize it with a mallet, after letting it come to room temperature, until it's ⅛ to ¼-inch thick. Once you dredge and fry your steaks, place them on paper towel but don't stack them. Steam can sabotage your hard-earned crunch.
Temperature control will also propel your country fried steaks to breading perfection. After the final dredge, shake off the excess flour. Crank the oil up to 375 degrees Fahrenheit for tenderized steak . It will keep the steaks juicy and tender and only takes four or five minutes for a dark, golden finish.
For a truly southern presentation, slide warm country fried steaks into buttermilk biscuits. The creamy gravy is optional here, but this judgement-free zone could also include a runny, fried egg. Hello, your new favorite brunch!