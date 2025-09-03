The Name Brand That's Behind Some Great Value Cereals

The true provenance of Great Value cereal has been a topic of discussion for a long time. After all, many of the cereals are almost impossible to tell apart in a taste test. It's unsurprising, then, that when smart shopping sleuths investigated they concluded that Kellogg's and General Mills are probably behind many popular Great Value breakfast favorites.

This is backed up by Reddit chatter. One Redditor, who claims their family member works in food packaging, confirmed that big-brand factories make store-brand cereals along with the expected name-brand products, while in another thread about a Kellogg's boycott a Reddit user questions why people avoiding Kellogg's would buy store brands when they're made by the company.

It's not just store brand cereal that might be an unexpected bargain. One study in The Journal Of Marketing claims that more than 70% of store brand products are made by national brand manufacturers on a private labelling basis (this means they get packaged as store brand).

We don't often get official confirmation that a specific store brand product is made by a household name, because admitting you produce an alternative to your flagship products simply isn't good business. Not only would it offer your customers a cheaper option, but it would also be free advertising for the store that sells the private labelled products. Given that low spending on marketing and advertising is part of what allow private labelled products to be priced so competitively, doing that work for the grocery store would give them a real leg up!