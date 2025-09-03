Chefs Agree That Chicken Wings Are The Best Part For Making Stock — Here Are Their Tips

Chicken wings aren't just for game day anymore. They're a secret weapon for building rich, flavorful stock. Thanks to their perfect mixture of meat, bone, and collagen, wings bring everything you need to a pot of chicken stock (which is not the same as chicken broth). We asked several chefs what they thought about using chicken wings to make chicken stock, and we learned that most chefs are on board with it. However, some prefer other parts of the chicken, and others just want to add a few other chicken parts to balance out their stock and give it the flavor they are aiming for.

Derek Piva, Executive Chef at The Restaurant at Tu Tu' Tun, told Tasting Table, "Chicken wings are excellent — full of cartilage and connective tissue for gelatin, plus enough meat for real flavor," he explained. "I also like using backs and feet for maximum body. The goal is to balance bony parts with some meat to avoid a stock that's too thin or overly gelatinous without flavor."

He's not alone in that opinion either, and Chef Lexi Stahr from Lucky Charlie took it a step further when she admitted, "My friends will make fun of me if we get happy hour wings because I will literally bring a container for the bones and make sure everyone contributes." She also agreed on chicken feet and backs for her chicken stock preferences and added chicken necks, saying, "Chicken neck is so delicious and underrated."