The Clever Reason You Should Always Save Roasted Chicken Stock

Saving stock made from the leftover carcass of a roast chicken to use in soups and risotto is an excellent move to stretch your grocery budget and lend some umami magic to weeknight meals. Just a small splash of this highly-flavored amber elixir can turn a drab dish into a comforting, deeply savory feast. But there's another clever reason you should always save roasted chicken stock: It makes the perfect base for a fast chicken ramen that can be prepped and served in minutes.

Roasted chicken stock is the ideal foundation for building a quick noodle soup because it's jam-packed with an existing rich flavor. The truth is that you've already done most of the hard work by allowing the chicken bones, along with herbs and aromatics, to simmer gently on the stovetop for a few hours. And it's this slow simmer that extracts the collagen from the bones, resulting in a stock that has a gelatinous texture and thick consistency once cooled. It's even better if you've used chicken feet to make your stock because it results in a concentrated, nutritious broth that's high in collagen, improves the immune system, and aids digestion. Another tip is to add a dash of acid, in the form of vinegar, lemon juice, or white wine, to the stock pot, which works to dissolve the connective tissue in a chicken carcass. This helps to eke out every last bit of flavor from the bones to create a stock with a rich mouthfeel.