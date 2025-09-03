Why Drinking Alcohol Through A Straw Might Not Be A Good Idea

There has been another idea that has floated around which states that straw usage will impact the flavor of alcohol in an unfavorable way. Slowly sipping the liquor from a glass cup will let you taste all the flavors at once and will allow you to smell the scents present in the drink. According to science, what we believe is taste, is in fact derived from our sense of smell. But when a straw is used it will detour this process and can dull the aromatic notes. You won't be able to fully take in the undertones of the drink you spent a small fortune on at Midtown's hottest new rooftop bar.

It's also somewhat against social norms (but you do you) to take a swig of white wine or beer from a straw. The traditional bar scene often sees patrons slurping on the booze from bottles or fancy cups and it can seem socially and aesthetically unusual to be drinking from a plastic tube. For those who are conscious about keeping their face looking young and wrinkle-free, using straws is not ideal. Doing this act regularly by puckering your lips excessively can ultimately lead to lip wrinkles as time passes.