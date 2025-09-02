Try The 3-2-1 Rule For A Perfectly Cooked Brisket Every Time

Cooking brisket can be a delicate process, but there's a relatively easy equation that will essentially turn you into a pitmaster in no time. It's all about the 3-2-1 rule with cooking brisket, which refers to the amount of time and how it's cooked during the process. To really make sure you get the rule right from the jump, the Food Republic team spoke to Nicole Johnson, the recipe developer and outdoor cooking expert behind Or Whatever You Do, so that your next brisket turns out just right. The golden 3-2-1 rule refers to three stages of cooking the meat, but it doesn't necessarily work in the same way with brisket as it does with ribs.

To apply the rule to brisket, Johnson suggests cooking the meat in your oven or smoker for three hours, typically around 225 degrees Fahrenheit. The second step is to wrap the meat in aluminum foil and cook for another two hours. But as Johnson notes, briskets vary in size, so probe the meat and check for an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before you cover it, regardless of time. Lastly, uncover the meat and cook for just one more hour — so when it comes to the 3-2-1 rule, patience is key.