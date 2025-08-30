Amp Up Store-Bought Frosting With This Nostalgic Drink Mix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Oh yeah!" If you're sick of boring and bland buttercream frosting on your desserts, it might be time to level up with this simple hack. Adding Kool-Aid, which began exclusively as a drink but is now sold in powder form, not only boosts flavor, but it also gives a vibrant color, making your sweet treats pop and impress any crowd. By using different powders, your frostings can vary in taste, texture, and hue without the need for added food coloring or extracts. The packet does double duty, delivering both bold flavor and rich color. Plus, it brings a hit of nostalgia — like running through sprinklers on hot summer days, back when no one had a smartphone.

Grab a bowl of white buttercream frosting (store-bought works fine) and mix in one full packet of your favorite Kool-Aid. While the crystals may look dark at first, they lighten up as you blend. Use a hand mixer to whip the frosting until soft peaks form. The result is a smooth, velvety, and slightly tangy frosting with a punch of fruity aroma. With over 15 Kool-Aid flavors, such as cherry, mango, blue raspberry, green apple, and pink lemonade, you've got a lot of creative combos to try out.