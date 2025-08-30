Amp Up Store-Bought Frosting With This Nostalgic Drink Mix
"Oh yeah!" If you're sick of boring and bland buttercream frosting on your desserts, it might be time to level up with this simple hack. Adding Kool-Aid, which began exclusively as a drink but is now sold in powder form, not only boosts flavor, but it also gives a vibrant color, making your sweet treats pop and impress any crowd. By using different powders, your frostings can vary in taste, texture, and hue without the need for added food coloring or extracts. The packet does double duty, delivering both bold flavor and rich color. Plus, it brings a hit of nostalgia — like running through sprinklers on hot summer days, back when no one had a smartphone.
Grab a bowl of white buttercream frosting (store-bought works fine) and mix in one full packet of your favorite Kool-Aid. While the crystals may look dark at first, they lighten up as you blend. Use a hand mixer to whip the frosting until soft peaks form. The result is a smooth, velvety, and slightly tangy frosting with a punch of fruity aroma. With over 15 Kool-Aid flavors, such as cherry, mango, blue raspberry, green apple, and pink lemonade, you've got a lot of creative combos to try out.
Tips to make Kool-Aid desserts
If you want to make your desserts kool-er, then listen up because the flavor and color duos are nearly endless. Kool-Aid frosting isn't just for cakes; it also works great on cookies, cupcakes, or even for rimming fun drink glasses. For a soda-inspired treat, try mixing a cherry cola Kool-Aid packet into frosting and spreading it over a classic vanilla cake. It's basically just like a cherry Diet Coke in dessert form. Want something with a citrusy kick? Use orange Kool-Aid to frost a chocolate or lemon cake for a zesty twist.
Craving a rainbow-toned birthday vibe? Go for funfetti or birthday cake batter, then top it with strawberry Kool-Aid mixed into your frosting and a generous drizzle of confetti sprinkles. If you're in the mood for something tropical, pair lime Kool-Aid icing with a coconut or pineapple upside-down cake for a beachy feel. For an even more fruity and equatorial punch, swap the lime for tropical punch Kool-Aid to really amp up the mouthful. With just one little baggie of powder and a little imagination, your cakes can be unforgettable.