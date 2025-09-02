The Only Way You Should Store Pantry Staples, According To Ina Garten

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ina Garten is known for generously sharing cooking tips, and for offering hacks to homemakers looking to keep kitchens clean, tidy, and beautiful. In addition to choosing dinnerware that is simple and elegant, Garten also looks to keep her pantry and storage areas visually pleasing. Large glass jars are a staple item in Garten's household. With knobbed lids and an easy-to-clean surface, these aesthetically-pleasing containers not only keep ingredients organized and fresh, but also contribute to an environment that is enjoyable to cook in.

Bulk-purchased items like flour and sugar, granola, pasta, nuts, rice, and cereal can be removed from their original packaging and stored in these glass containers. The airtight design helps keep food protected from moisture and household pests. In what is known as decanting, placing purchased ingredients into a different container than its original packaging can keep sensitive products fresh and within easy reach. Plus, with see-through containers, your colorful Nespresso pods and favorite pieces of candy can add a touch of brightness to kitchen countertops.