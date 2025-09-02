The Only Way You Should Store Pantry Staples, According To Ina Garten
Ina Garten is known for generously sharing cooking tips, and for offering hacks to homemakers looking to keep kitchens clean, tidy, and beautiful. In addition to choosing dinnerware that is simple and elegant, Garten also looks to keep her pantry and storage areas visually pleasing. Large glass jars are a staple item in Garten's household. With knobbed lids and an easy-to-clean surface, these aesthetically-pleasing containers not only keep ingredients organized and fresh, but also contribute to an environment that is enjoyable to cook in.
Bulk-purchased items like flour and sugar, granola, pasta, nuts, rice, and cereal can be removed from their original packaging and stored in these glass containers. The airtight design helps keep food protected from moisture and household pests. In what is known as decanting, placing purchased ingredients into a different container than its original packaging can keep sensitive products fresh and within easy reach. Plus, with see-through containers, your colorful Nespresso pods and favorite pieces of candy can add a touch of brightness to kitchen countertops.
A pretty upgrade for your home
Whether you prefer to purchase Anchor Hocking one-gallon jars with lids to hold flours and grains or opt for smaller canning jars to keep nuts and seeds on the counter, carrying these environmentally-friendly storage options into your kitchen will help create a uniform, no-fuss aesthetic. Some jars are marked with measurement indicators so you can keep track of usage and make notes on your grocery list before your next shopping run.
These glass containers do not have to be relegated to kitchen and storage areas, either. You may want to collect a range of glass sizes to hold a variety of products. Larger canisters can double up as vases to display flowers or be used to showcase seasonal decorations and create interesting tablescapes at your next dinner party. Smaller glass containers can be set onto bathroom shelves to store cute soaps or be placed into office areas to keep office and art supplies together. These glass jars are a Garten-approved purchasing option you won't easily regret.