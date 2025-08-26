This New Party Essential Spotted At Costco Stands At Quite The Height
Is there anything better than a good Costco find? Rotisserie chickens, flat-screen TVs, peanut butter pretzels — the wholesaler has it all. And now, you can even nab your very own beverage tower at Costco, one that stands at over 30 inches tall. The Oggi Beer and Beverage Tower is the latest party essential customers have been snapping up at the warehouse club. The drink dispenser holds up to three quarts of liquid (about six pints of beer) and includes an EZ-pour spout that snaps up and down for serving. There's also a removable ice tube that fits in most freezers to help keep the drinks cold, and everything comes apart easily for cleaning.
This tower is perfect for large gatherings like barbecues and backyard parties. In fact, this Costco drop is right on time for football season and all those game-day snacks that make you extra thirsty, like fried pickle egg rolls and crispy baked chicken wings. The best news? The beer tower is selling at Costco for between $39.99 and $46.99, depending on your location. By comparison, this is loads cheaper than the price some of the warehouse's competitors are selling it for, which is almost double the price.
What to use a drink tower for
Whether you see a beverage tower as a game-day essential or just another item to collect dust in your cupboard, it does have some good uses. It makes serving a group especially easy and relatively mess-free, and you can use it for other drinks besides just beer. Try it out with mixed drinks and cocktails, like mimosas for a crowd, or fill it with a simple classic lemonade at an alcohol-free event. It can act as a water fountain too, especially if you want to enhance a more commercial setting.
And let's face it, it's pretty fun too. One online reviewer noted that the Oggi Beer and Beverage Tower was a "great conversation piece," while others have used it to liven up a brunch or holiday party. The plastic base seems to be quite sturdy, and many have utilized it for all sorts of drinks, even fizzy ones. "This is such a versatile dispenser, and the fact it takes up very little space on a buffet table is so fantastic," wrote one Costco customer. "I have three and use them to serve water, lemonade, and [iced tea]." One thing to keep in mind is that these guys are pretty tall, but that really just adds to the amusement.