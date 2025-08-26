This New Party Essential Spotted At Costco Stands At Quite The Height

Is there anything better than a good Costco find? Rotisserie chickens, flat-screen TVs, peanut butter pretzels — the wholesaler has it all. And now, you can even nab your very own beverage tower at Costco, one that stands at over 30 inches tall. The Oggi Beer and Beverage Tower is the latest party essential customers have been snapping up at the warehouse club. The drink dispenser holds up to three quarts of liquid (about six pints of beer) and includes an EZ-pour spout that snaps up and down for serving. There's also a removable ice tube that fits in most freezers to help keep the drinks cold, and everything comes apart easily for cleaning.

This tower is perfect for large gatherings like barbecues and backyard parties. In fact, this Costco drop is right on time for football season and all those game-day snacks that make you extra thirsty, like fried pickle egg rolls and crispy baked chicken wings. The best news? The beer tower is selling at Costco for between $39.99 and $46.99, depending on your location. By comparison, this is loads cheaper than the price some of the warehouse's competitors are selling it for, which is almost double the price.