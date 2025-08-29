Breakfast Burritos Are A Breeze With A Little Muffin Tin Magic

As deliciously satisfying as breakfast burritos might be, the assembly of ingredients isn't always plausible on busy weekday mornings. You can make a burrito to wrap in advance, but completing this task for a large family or a gaggle of hungover friends on a Saturday morning may not be the convenient option you're looking for. Thankfully, with the help of a muffin tin, more pieces can be made so that you can quickly feed a larger group at the next brunch you host at home. Hand-held morsels of seasoned meat, veggies, cheese, and eggs? Sign us up.

All you need to do to tackle this project is to place cuts of rolled-up tortillas directly into muffin tin compartments before filling each space with the ingredients of your choosing. When you're making several pieces at once, you don't need to commit to a set recipe, but you may want to set aside one tray for meat lovers and another for vegetarian guests.