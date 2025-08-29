Breakfast Burritos Are A Breeze With A Little Muffin Tin Magic
As deliciously satisfying as breakfast burritos might be, the assembly of ingredients isn't always plausible on busy weekday mornings. You can make a burrito to wrap in advance, but completing this task for a large family or a gaggle of hungover friends on a Saturday morning may not be the convenient option you're looking for. Thankfully, with the help of a muffin tin, more pieces can be made so that you can quickly feed a larger group at the next brunch you host at home. Hand-held morsels of seasoned meat, veggies, cheese, and eggs? Sign us up.
All you need to do to tackle this project is to place cuts of rolled-up tortillas directly into muffin tin compartments before filling each space with the ingredients of your choosing. When you're making several pieces at once, you don't need to commit to a set recipe, but you may want to set aside one tray for meat lovers and another for vegetarian guests.
Easy to make and easier to eat
Pour mixed eggs into the center of each rolled tortilla. Sprinkle pre-cooked bacon bits and sausage crumbles into the tray that is meant for carnivorous friends, and stack the vegetarian tray with chopped mushrooms and seasoned vegetables. Once each muffin tray is packed and filled, simply pop the burrito bites into the oven to cook and get to work batch-making brunch cocktails or brewing coffee. In less than 30 minutes, you'll be met with multiple pieces of cooked burritos that can be set onto a dish to present to your party. Now, instead of a large rolled-up tortilla, you have a handful of portioned snacks to divvy out among friends.
Whether you're packing your meal to devour at the office or have time to savor your creative culinary efforts alongside a hot cup of coffee, chopped cilantro and chives can bend your convenient breakfast burrito cups into a fresh lane, no frenetic rushing required. Serve your pre-made burrito pieces with hot sauce, homemade guacamole, and extra cheese. This kind of presentation is the perfect ticket to start any day off on a positive note, but consider yourself warned: You may want to make more than what you think you'll need.