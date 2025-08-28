The Safest Portion Size To Serve When Dining Outdoors

Eating outdoors is a classic summertime activity. With the weather nice and warm, friends like to gather and enjoy the sunshine along with games, conversation, and a good meal. However, eating outside poses risks that eating inside does not. For instance, that nice summer sun keeping you warm can also make your food go bad quicker than it would in an air-conditioned home. Whether you're hosting or just bringing your own cookout contribution, to avoid spoiling and wasting a bunch of your food, consider serving it in small, pre-portioned serving sizes.

When your food is portioned out into small amounts that each person can grab for themselves, food waste is limited. People will most likely just grab one serving at once, rather than overfilling their plate and ending up with a bunch of leftover food. This is a good idea whether you're keeping your food at the beach, a campsite, or just in your backyard. In addition, if you know how many people will be at your gathering, you can prepare just enough portions for each person so there is little to no food left out in the elements. When people are grabbing a small portion size, there's less chance of cross-contamination from people spilling one item into another. This is important if any of your guests have allergies, as cross-contamination could pose a serious risk.