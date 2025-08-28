How To Doctor Up Starbucks' Strawberry Crème Frappuccino — For Cookie Lovers

Starbucks is known for its secret menu offerings, unique items that customers whip up themselves by slightly changing the ingredients of an existing beverage. There are countless secret menu recipes online, encompassing all kinds of flavors from Twix to Cinnamon Toast Crunch to Gummy Shark. But if you are a cookie lover with a hankering for a fruity kick, let us introduce you to the Strawberry Cookie Frappuccino.

While it's not on the regular Starbucks menu, the Strawberry Cookie Frappuccino is simple to make, whether you're ordering in-store or on the app. Simply start with the coffee giant's Strawberry Crème Frappuccino, which consists of ice, milk, and strawberry purée topped with whipped cream. From there, add a cookie crumble topping, and amp up the cookie flavor with a scoop or two of Frappuccino chips and a drizzle of mocha. If you'd like to lean in heavier on the cookie and away from the strawberry, you can request less purée.