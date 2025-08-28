How To Doctor Up Starbucks' Strawberry Crème Frappuccino — For Cookie Lovers
Starbucks is known for its secret menu offerings, unique items that customers whip up themselves by slightly changing the ingredients of an existing beverage. There are countless secret menu recipes online, encompassing all kinds of flavors from Twix to Cinnamon Toast Crunch to Gummy Shark. But if you are a cookie lover with a hankering for a fruity kick, let us introduce you to the Strawberry Cookie Frappuccino.
While it's not on the regular Starbucks menu, the Strawberry Cookie Frappuccino is simple to make, whether you're ordering in-store or on the app. Simply start with the coffee giant's Strawberry Crème Frappuccino, which consists of ice, milk, and strawberry purée topped with whipped cream. From there, add a cookie crumble topping, and amp up the cookie flavor with a scoop or two of Frappuccino chips and a drizzle of mocha. If you'd like to lean in heavier on the cookie and away from the strawberry, you can request less purée.
More ideas for cookie loving Starbucks customers
If you like cookies but don't want to mix them with strawberry, you could opt for any of Starbucks' Frappuccino bases. For instance, you could add a cookie crumble to the Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino for a lighter taste, or to the Lavender Crème Frappuccino for a hit of floral flavor that will have you reminiscing on springtime. You could even make a Matcha Cookie Frappuccino using the Matcha Crème Frappuccino base.
You can also include different syrups or sauces in the Frappuccino to add extra flavor without changing the base and losing that strawberry kick. If you want to amplify the fruity flavor, consider adding raspberry syrup for a mixed berry type of taste. If you want a stronger cookie taste and happen to be ordering around the holidays, you can add the limited sugar cookie syrup and really feel like you're drinking a liquified dessert. The possibilities are endless; just be sure not to add any of the flavors Tasting Table ranked as the worst Starbucks syrups.