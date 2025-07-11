How To Order Starbucks' Candy-Flavored Gummy Shark Secret Menu Drink

Starbucks' Instagram post about the Gummy Shark drink went viral, earning over 33 thousand likes in just one month. The drink seemed well-received, with many people announcing their excitement to try it and others who had already ordered it expressing their satisfaction. For instance, one user commented, "Drank this drink during finals, OMG saved my final week." Others recommended additional customizations to the drink, such as replacing the vanilla cold foam with a different cold foam flavor (particularly strawberry for a fruitier taste) or adding Swedish fish for a fun garnish that ups the nostalgia factor.

Starbucks patrons have also noted how similar the drink tastes to the candy. While it has been described as sweet, people have said it is not cloying. And although it is a bit pricey (ordering a Venti Gummy Shark drink in the Cincinnati area would run you $6.95), it's a fun option when you're looking to indulge or treat yourself. Others have said the Gummy Shark drink tastes like a gummy shark without the sour edge and praised the vibrant appearance of the drink.

If you want to try the Gummy Shark drink for yourself, visit your local Starbucks. You can order it in person or place an online order for pickup.