How To Order Starbucks' Candy-Flavored Gummy Shark Secret Menu Drink
Starbucks is well-known for its secret menu, which includes tons of fan-favorite drink combinations not officially offered by Starbucks. However, some secret drinks get popular enough to be acknowledged by the chain, or even made into official menu items such as the iconic Pink Drink. A more recent example of a secret drink item Starbucks has officially posted about is the Gummy Shark drink, a summery drink with fruit, vanilla, and coconut flavors. It got its name because it looks like the iconic gummy shark candy with its blend of white and blue coloring.
The Gummy Shark drink is simple enough to order; it's simply a Summer Skies Refresher (which was well-reviewed in Tasting Table's ranking of Starbucks Refreshers) with the raspberry boba removed and vanilla sweet cream cold foam added. The Summer Skies refresher is described on Starbucks' site as "a sweet summer blend of raspberry, blueberry and blackberry flavors, shaken with ice and creamy coconutmilk." With the added sugary taste of vanilla cold foam, the drink will be incredibly sweet, just like its namesake gummy shark candy. It's a wonderful option to both celebrate summer and get a hit of nostalgia from the days of eating gummy candy as a child.
Opinions on the Gummy Shark drink
Starbucks' Instagram post about the Gummy Shark drink went viral, earning over 33 thousand likes in just one month. The drink seemed well-received, with many people announcing their excitement to try it and others who had already ordered it expressing their satisfaction. For instance, one user commented, "Drank this drink during finals, OMG saved my final week." Others recommended additional customizations to the drink, such as replacing the vanilla cold foam with a different cold foam flavor (particularly strawberry for a fruitier taste) or adding Swedish fish for a fun garnish that ups the nostalgia factor.
Starbucks patrons have also noted how similar the drink tastes to the candy. While it has been described as sweet, people have said it is not cloying. And although it is a bit pricey (ordering a Venti Gummy Shark drink in the Cincinnati area would run you $6.95), it's a fun option when you're looking to indulge or treat yourself. Others have said the Gummy Shark drink tastes like a gummy shark without the sour edge and praised the vibrant appearance of the drink.
If you want to try the Gummy Shark drink for yourself, visit your local Starbucks. You can order it in person or place an online order for pickup.