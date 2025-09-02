To Eat Or Not To Eat: Are Durian Seeds Edible?

Love it or hate it, there's no denying the durian's impact. Tucked away inside the spikey shell, the potent flesh has inspired a great sleuth of mixed opinions—pungent and unbearable to some, pure creamy heaven to others. Surprisingly, there's still more to this controversial Southeast Asian fruit than what meets the nose, and that's when the seeds enter the conversation. They may not look like it, but they are also edible, although only under the right conditions.

In their raw, uncooked form, it's generally inadvisable to eat durian seeds. This is because they contain cyclopropane fatty acids (CPFAs) and oxalate — both of which can be harmful if consumed in large amounts. The latter of which may negatively affect those who are prone to kidney stones and hinder nutrient absorption when paired with the wrong food.

Luckily, those compounds can easily be broken down with some fundamental cooking. The high heat renders the toxins inactive, so you can safely enjoy them without worrying about any potential health damage. GIven enough time on the stove or in the oven, the seeds will not only be perfectly edible, but also delicious in ways you never expected.