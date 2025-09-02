To Eat Or Not To Eat: Are Durian Seeds Edible?
Love it or hate it, there's no denying the durian's impact. Tucked away inside the spikey shell, the potent flesh has inspired a great sleuth of mixed opinions—pungent and unbearable to some, pure creamy heaven to others. Surprisingly, there's still more to this controversial Southeast Asian fruit than what meets the nose, and that's when the seeds enter the conversation. They may not look like it, but they are also edible, although only under the right conditions.
In their raw, uncooked form, it's generally inadvisable to eat durian seeds. This is because they contain cyclopropane fatty acids (CPFAs) and oxalate — both of which can be harmful if consumed in large amounts. The latter of which may negatively affect those who are prone to kidney stones and hinder nutrient absorption when paired with the wrong food.
Luckily, those compounds can easily be broken down with some fundamental cooking. The high heat renders the toxins inactive, so you can safely enjoy them without worrying about any potential health damage. GIven enough time on the stove or in the oven, the seeds will not only be perfectly edible, but also delicious in ways you never expected.
Durian seeds are surprisingly versatile
Expect a lot of fun flavors and textures when you eat cooked durian seeds. Whereas the flesh is creamy and borderline mushy, the seeds' interior only softens to starchiness. You will still taste some of the durian's polarizing flavors, namely its signature sweet undertone and uniquely buttery, nutty richness. Only this time, the scent won't be as potent or overpowering. Instead, it has mellowed down to a chestnut-like subtlety that's quite palatable, even to those who don't typically enjoy durian.
There are a few different ways to coax out all of those wonderful traits from durian seeds and their seemingly impenetrable sturdiness. Boiling them with salt is one of the most common methods. This should take around half an hour or so, and after they have cooled down, all you have to do is slice off the brown exterior to get to the good bits. Alternatively, you can roast the seeds, edging the flavor profile straight into a caramelized sweetness. You can even turn durian seeds into a snack. Just soak them in salt water overnight to soften, then thinly slice them (much like you would with potato chips), and deep-fry the pieces to a brittle crisp. As strange as it may sound, durian seeds can sometimes be used for coffee, as well. Cooked and mashed, the seeds can be mixed directly with condensed milk to sweeten dark coffee. Rendered to a nutty sweetness, they sing in perfect tune with the many different flavor notes of coffee.