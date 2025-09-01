7 Store-Bought Tamale Brands, Ranked

Tamales are a Mexican staple that, at one point, was only available at street vendors, restaurants, and from the kitchens of Mexican cooks. Now, they're widely available in grocery stores and big box stores nationwide. Tamales are a traditional and important part of Mexican cuisine dating back to between 8000 and 5000 B.C. A tamale features corn-based dough (called masa) and a variety of fillings, including meats, vegetables, cheese, beans, and even fruit. The traditional filling is pork, rice, and beans, but there are countless variations. Once filled, the dough is wrapped in a corn husk or banana leaf and steamed until the filling is light, fluffy, and cooked through. Once you remove the husk, a moist pocket of deliciousness awaits. Or that's the hope — and what I sought to find in my ranking of store-bought tamales.

There are many varieties of store-bought tamales — from those with beans and corn to those with meat. And to my surprise, they're not just sold in the frozen food section; you can also find them in the canned food aisle. Canned tamales? I was intrigued. So, I ran around town, grabbed a bunch of tamales, and threw a tasting party (complete with margaritas, of course). Heading to tamale town with friends was indeed a great time. We judged the tamales based on overall flavor, texture, and how closely they resembled a restaurant version. It was also a big plus if we could identify ingredients in the filling. We sampled diligently, judged fairly, and ranked the brands from worst to best.