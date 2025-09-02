Colander Vs Sieve: What's The Actual Difference?

Can you strain pasta with a sieve? Or, should you use a colander? Often mistaken for each other, a colander and a sieve are common kitchen tools with different uses.

A colander is a freestanding bowl often made from food-grade material, such as stainless steel or silicone, with coarse holes. Its day-to-day uses include straining pasta, rinsing produce, or draining canned beans. A sieve, on the other hand, is made from a fine mesh and is ideal for sifting, aerating, or straining smaller particles. Neither colander nor sieve should be confused with a chinois however, an additional type of strainer used in professional kitchens, specifically to create smooth sauces.

Both the colander and sieve are beginner-friendly tools that specialize in separating solids from liquids, and while they are not directly interchangeable, they can be swapped for each other depending on the application. If used often enough, they will need a deep clean, which you can easily achieve with this hack.