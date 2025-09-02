Give Your Tuna Sandwich Some French Flair With This Cheap Ingredient Swap

The fridge is half empty, you don't feel like turning on the stove, and so it's tuna sandwich to the rescue. Over time, this has made it the go-to lunch for busy days, something you rarely think twice about. You already know the dish by heart anyway, perhaps to the point where it starts to get a little boring. When you're trying to chase the monotony away with other ways to elevate your tuna salad sandwich, start by using a baguette instead of the usual white bread.

Embodying French cuisine's penchant for high-quality ingredients and elegant simplicity, the baguette will turn your salad into more than just a quick bite at lunchtime. Instead of simply melting onto the taste buds with that usual softness of white bread, the sandwich collapses with a variety of contrasting textures. First comes the sturdy, toasted crust, then the fluffy interior, and finally, the creamy salad filling it's been cradling, unfolding in between. The exterior, often forgotten, now captures your attention and enhances the filling on the inside. In a dish where texture often comes in second place, the baguette has a way of redefining the tuna sandwich, making it both a textural delight and a flavor joy.