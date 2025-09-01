How To Cook Perfect Rice Without A Rice Cooker Using The 10-5-5 Rule

If you have a good rice cooker, rice is one of the simplest things to cook. If you don't, it can be pretty tough to nail the perfect texture — al dente, with just the right amount of fluffiness, without being too soggy. The good news is that it is possible to make restaurant quality rice without a rice cooker, or any other kitchen gadget. All you need is some rice, a pot, your stovetop, and the legendary 10-5-5 rule.

Before implementing the rule, start with the basics. Rinse your rice under cool water to wash away the excess starch. Then, pop the rice into a pot and use the rice cooking method that ditches measuring rules: the knuckle test. Simply place your finger on the rice and fill the water up to your first knuckle to get the right amount of water to rice. This should work for most people, but feel free to add a splash more or less to get your desired texture.

Once you get the water going to a good boil, that's where 10-5-5 rule kicks in. Drop the heat to medium-high for exactly ten minutes (trust us, set that timer). Next, reduce to medium-low heat for five minutes. Finally, kill the heat completely and let the rice steam for another five minutes, keeping the lid put the entire time. Once that final timer goes off, the rice will have absorbed all of the water to make perfect rice — all without a rice cooker!