The Store-Bought BBQ Sauce You'll Want To Skip If You're Watching Your Sodium Intake

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing better than going hogwild on BBQ ribs and brisket, unless you or a loved one are sensitive to salty sauces. To keep anyone from feeling left out at a barbecue, the first step is to avoid using condiments that are total salt bombs. One product that definitely doesn't make the cut is Frank's RedHot Buffalo 'N BBQ Thick Sauce.

Frank's RedHot offers plenty of sauce flavors that are beloved far and wide, but this cross between its classic RedHot Sauce and thick BBQ sauce contains 580 milligrams of sodium in 2 tablespoons. To make pulled pork, smoked chicken, or spicy oven-baked spare ribs, you'll use a lot more than that. Adults should ideally consume 1,500 milligrams of sodium per day or 2,300 milligrams at maximum, and 6 tablespoons of this product puts you over the former number, while 8 puts you over the latter. That's not even counting the additional salt you might consume via side dishes, seasoning rubs, or just from the shaker.

If the flavor of this product sounds intriguing to you, try mixing homemade BBQ sauce with Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce, but be sparing — a tablespoon of the cayenne sauce contains 570 milligrams of sodium, making it even saltier than the Buffalo 'N BBQ. The saving grace is that it's quite spicy, so you can get away with less. To be even safer, make condiments entirely from scratch to control how much salt goes into them.